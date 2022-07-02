Advertisement

Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’

Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire. (Source: WPSD, JANSSEN LINDSEY, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPSD) - A Kentucky family is looking at another tough decision after losing their home in a tornado and now in a fire over the last few months.

The Lindsey family has been working on rebuilding their home for the last seven months after a tornado destroyed it on Dec. 10, 2021.

Janssen Lindsey said they had put countless hours into getting their new home ready but losing it for the second time is difficult for them to process.

“My insides feel like they’ve been ripped apart. This was our home. I don’t know if we can do it again,” she said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, but the home suffered significant damage.

“I had a house plan that I’ve wanted since the tornado, but other than that, I don’t know. It may just be easier to buy something,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Through everything, Janssen Lindsey says she is hopeful for the future.

The family is leaning on one another and their faith to help keep them afloat.

“It’s hard to hold your head up, but you gotta put one foot in front of the other and move forward,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Copyright 2022 WPSD CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching...
Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th, Old Cheney, and Warlick area.
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th and Old Cheney, Warlick area
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
Lincoln Police looking for suspect in deadly stabbing
Train derailment near Bennet
Crews continue to clean up train derailment near Bennet

Latest News

Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The American Customer Satisfaction Index recently released with its annual scores and...
Chick-fil-A earns top spot in customer satisfaction for 8th straight year
Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire.
Kentucky family loses home for a second time
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council