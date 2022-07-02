Lincoln Police looking for suspect in deadly stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police said a man was stabbed to death Friday night and officers are still looking for the suspect.

Police said the stabbing happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on 27th & Dudley Streets. A person called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. after hearing two men fighting and discovered a man wounded.

Officers arrived at the scene and began life saving measures, but the 26-year-old Lincoln man died at the scene.

Police said a witness saw the victim and a male suspect fighting over a bicycle in front of the convenience store. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but the suspect has not been located.

“LPD investigators are working diligently to locate the suspect as well as continuing to gather physical evidence, examine available video and conducting interviews,” Lincoln Police said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-4753600.

