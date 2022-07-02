Advertisement

Lincoln Police looking for suspect in deadly stabbing

Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on 27th & Dudley Streets Friday night.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police said a man was stabbed to death Friday night and officers are still looking for the suspect.

Police said the stabbing happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on 27th & Dudley Streets. A person called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. after hearing two men fighting and discovered a man wounded.

Officers arrived at the scene and began life saving measures, but the 26-year-old Lincoln man died at the scene.

Police said a witness saw the victim and a male suspect fighting over a bicycle in front of the convenience store. Police said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but the suspect has not been located.

“LPD investigators are working diligently to locate the suspect as well as continuing to gather physical evidence, examine available video and conducting interviews,” Lincoln Police said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-4753600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Crews were called to a fire at a row of town homes north of 7th & Benton Streets in Lincoln...
Fireworks to blame for townhouse fire in northwest Lincoln
Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching...
Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one
Train derailment near Bennet
Crews continue to clean up train derailment near Bennet
Dominic Booker
LPD: Man arrested for sending threating emails to LPS administrators

Latest News

A 26-year-old is dead after a stabbing near N. 27th & Dudley
26-year-old dead after Friday evening stabbing, no suspect in custody
Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a pilot program using three-strand cable...
Nebraska Department of Transportation installing new medians
Dog home after 2 years
Dog missing for two years is home
Zoo anteater
10/11 First at Four - VOD - clipped version