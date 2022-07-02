Omaha Correctional Center reports inmate death
Published: Jul. 2, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -An Omaha Correctional Center inmate died Saturday morning at an Omaha Hospital.
James Trebilcock, age 72, was incarcerated at OCC. Trebilcock’s sentence started November 25, 2019. He was serving a 12 to 20 year sentence for third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Trebilcock was undergoing treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
