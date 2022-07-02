Advertisement

Omaha Correctional Center reports inmate death

(WJRT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -An Omaha Correctional Center inmate died Saturday morning at an Omaha Hospital.

James Trebilcock, age 72, was incarcerated at OCC. Trebilcock’s sentence started November 25, 2019. He was serving a 12 to 20 year sentence for third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Trebilcock was undergoing treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching...
Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
Lincoln Police looking for suspect in deadly stabbing
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th, Old Cheney, and Warlick area.
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th and Old Cheney, Warlick area
Train derailment near Bennet
Crews continue to clean up train derailment near Bennet

Latest News

Lawsuits have been filed after the Amtrak derailment
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
Installing New Medians
Installing New Medians
One person was stabbed Friday night in an alley near 27th and Dudley streets
Stabbing in alley near 27th and Dudley
Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a pilot program using three-strand cable...
Nebraska Department of Transportation installing new medians