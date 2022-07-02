Advertisement

Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family

Missing Nebraska dog found & reunited with family two years later
Missing Nebraska dog found & reunited with family two years later
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A happy moment turned bittersweet as Spook the dog passed away on Saturday.

Spook went missing two years ago after he didn’t come back to the house following his owner’s birthday party. On Monday Dawn VanArsdale, the owner’s daughter, found Spook after her co-worker saw Spook’s photo on a veterinarian’s Facebook page.

Sadly, when Spook returned, he was in rough shape. He had difficulty walking around and suffered from seizures. Veterinarians at Kansas State later found out that Spook had a tumor.

Dawn announced on Facebook that Spook passed away on Saturday.

“We lost our fight with Spook tonight,” said VanArsdale. “Thank you everyone! There aren’t even words.”

