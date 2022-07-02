Advertisement

Sunday & Monday Forecast: Humid, hot and the chance for storms

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rest of the holiday weekend will be hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. However the muggy conditions will make it feel even hotter. The chance for rain and storms are mainly in the late afternoon to overnight hours... leaving majority of the day dry and mostly sunny for outdoor activities!

Sunday will be warm and muggy with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and 90s across the state. Sunday will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies... but will decrease as we head throughout the day. Majority of the day we will stay dry... leaving ample time for holiday festivities. The greatest chance for rain and storms will be from the late afternoon hours and continue into the overnight hours. Some of these storms that develop may be severe... as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible throughout the state. The primary storm threats are damaging wind and hail. That being said... if you are heading to the Uncle Sam Jam Sunday evening/night there will be a slight chance for a shower or storm. However, it will be a warm night with temperatures still hanging onto the 80s and 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Uncle Sam Jam Forecast
Uncle Sam Jam Forecast(KOLN)
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible.(KOLN)

As for Independence Day.... recent models are showing it to be much drier than we initially expected. However, there is a chance for rain in the early morning hours and there still is a slight chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon and overnight hours. Some isolated severe storms are possible, particularly in the northeastern portion of the state. The main threat seems to be damaging winds. Since it seems most of us will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the 4th... the main story will be the HEAT and HUMIDITY. High temperatures Monday will soar into the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the area and with the humidity we could see feels like temperatures reach 100 - 110 degrees. That being said.... make sure you stay hydrated and safe in these hot and humid conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Isolated severe storms possible in the northeastern portion of the area.
Isolated severe storms possible in the northeastern portion of the area.(KOLN)

For the next 7 days... precipitation chances and the heat continue!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching...
Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
LPD identifies Friday-night stabbing victim
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th, Old Cheney, and Warlick area.
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th and Old Cheney, Warlick area
Train derailment near Bennet
Crews continue to clean up train derailment near Bennet

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Warm with the chance for rain & storms
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Scattered thunderstorms possible over the weekend.
Not as hot Friday Friday Afternoon
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast