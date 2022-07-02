Sunday & Monday Forecast: Humid, hot and the chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rest of the holiday weekend will be hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. However the muggy conditions will make it feel even hotter. The chance for rain and storms are mainly in the late afternoon to overnight hours... leaving majority of the day dry and mostly sunny for outdoor activities!

Sunday will be warm and muggy with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and 90s across the state. Sunday will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies... but will decrease as we head throughout the day. Majority of the day we will stay dry... leaving ample time for holiday festivities. The greatest chance for rain and storms will be from the late afternoon hours and continue into the overnight hours. Some of these storms that develop may be severe... as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible throughout the state. The primary storm threats are damaging wind and hail. That being said... if you are heading to the Uncle Sam Jam Sunday evening/night there will be a slight chance for a shower or storm. However, it will be a warm night with temperatures still hanging onto the 80s and 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Uncle Sam Jam Forecast (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. (KOLN)

As for Independence Day.... recent models are showing it to be much drier than we initially expected. However, there is a chance for rain in the early morning hours and there still is a slight chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon and overnight hours. Some isolated severe storms are possible, particularly in the northeastern portion of the state. The main threat seems to be damaging winds. Since it seems most of us will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the 4th... the main story will be the HEAT and HUMIDITY. High temperatures Monday will soar into the upper 90s and triple digits throughout the area and with the humidity we could see feels like temperatures reach 100 - 110 degrees. That being said.... make sure you stay hydrated and safe in these hot and humid conditions. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe storms possible in the northeastern portion of the area. (KOLN)

For the next 7 days... precipitation chances and the heat continue!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

