2 on motorcycle suffer non-life threatening injuries in accident at 27th & Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people were involved in a motorcycle vs car accident at the intersection of 27th & Vine Street Saturday night.

The call for the crash came in just after 10:15 p.m.

Lincoln Police say two people were on a southbound motorcycle, when they were hit by a vehicle that was turning in the intersection. Both people on the motorcycle were hurt, but it’s not life-threatening. A 10/11 reporter on scene says someone was transported in an ambulance.

LPD confirms they are investigating this incident.

