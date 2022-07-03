Advertisement

2 on motorcycle suffer non-life threatening injuries in accident at 27th & Vine

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people were involved in a motorcycle vs car accident at the intersection of 27th & Vine Street Saturday night.

The call for the crash came in just after 10:15 p.m.

Lincoln Police say two people were on a southbound motorcycle, when they were hit by a vehicle that was turning in the intersection. Both people on the motorcycle were hurt, but it’s not life-threatening. A 10/11 reporter on scene says someone was transported in an ambulance.

LPD confirms they are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

