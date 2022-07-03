Cam Chick transfers to Mizzou
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska outfielder Cam Chick announced via Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Mizzou.
Chick, a native of Columbia, Missouri, is heading back home for his last year of college ball. Chick was a major part of the Huskers success in 2021 that saw the Big Red win a Big Ten Championship.
In 2022 Chick was a captain for the Huskers in a season that fell short of expectations. In 2022 Chick hit .251 with eight home runs while playing in every game expect one.
