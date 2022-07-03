Cam Chick transfers to Mizzou

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska outfielder Cam Chick announced via Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Mizzou.

Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and thank you to everyone who helped me out during this process. With that being said, I’ve committed to play my final year of baseball at the University of Missouri. Can’t wait to get to work back in Como! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MuczzCOrEi — Cam Chick (@CChick_13) July 3, 2022

Chick, a native of Columbia, Missouri, is heading back home for his last year of college ball. Chick was a major part of the Huskers success in 2021 that saw the Big Red win a Big Ten Championship.

In 2022 Chick was a captain for the Huskers in a season that fell short of expectations. In 2022 Chick hit .251 with eight home runs while playing in every game expect one.

