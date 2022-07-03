CHI gives Fourth of July safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Fourth of July weekend is known for eating, drinking, being near the water and fireworks which can be a dangerous combination. CHI Health gave some advice on being safe this weekend.

CHI Health said this is one of the busiest weekends in their trauma center and St. Elizabeth’s burn center.

“We’re starting to see injuries a little bit earlier this year,” said Alicia Gentle, Injury Prevention Coordinator at Creighton Univ. Med. Center Trauma Department.

CHI said the burns they see aren’t even from commercial-grade fireworks. Injuries can happen with the fireworks you buy at local stands, like sparklers and bottle rockets.

Gentle said sometimes the fireworks don’t explode. People might think it’s a dud, and then they end up in the hospital.

“If you the misuse or if it malfunctions, those are the two main things that cause injuries,” Gentle said.

According to CHI, they see a lot of the same injuries. The most common are burns, but they do see some eye injuries and even hand or finger amputations.

“I think the traumatic force that some of these fireworks go off with will lead to other types of injuries,” said Eric Jensen, a nurse in the Burn Center at St. Elizabeth.

Jensen said any burn that’s larger than the size of your hand is definitely something you’ll want to have looked at. Depending on how you’re tolerating the pain, you may want it looked at right away, but if you can hold off, rinse the burn with cool water, not ice water.

“It might feel good, but it’s going to destroy the tissue,” Jensen said.

Other common causes of injuries during this time of the year are from grills, bonfires and the hot weather.

“That’s where we’ll see the patients because it just happens so quickly,” Jensen said.

CHI said it’s important to have a designated person lighting fireworks, a person that isn’t drinking alcohol. They also said to have someone watching children closely.

