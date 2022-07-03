Advertisement

Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.

According to officials, the fire was involving a garage and discarded fireworks. There is about $5,000 in damage, but there were no injuries and no one is displaced.

The fire was put out within a couple of minutes of when GIFD responded.

