Independence Day Forecast: Sizzlin’ Hot & Humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for the heat and humidity!! Temperatures will reach the upper 90s but will feel even hotter with the heat index. A Heat Advisory will be in effect starting Monday afternoon and continue until Tuesday evening. The chance for rain, storms and possible severe weather will remain in the forecast but should not totally dampen holiday festivities.

Heat Advisory (KOLN)

Beat the Heat (KOLN)

Sunday night will bring the chance for rain, storms and possible isolated to scattered severe storms across the area. All severe storm hazards are possible: large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall and a tornado can not be ruled out. However damaging winds seems to be the primary threat. Rain and storms will move through the area late Sunday night and into the morning hours of Independence Day.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. (KOLN)

Therefore... the Fourth of July will start off with the chance for lingering showers and storms but should diminish heading into the afternoon leaving us with mostly sunny skies. However, the chance for precipitation and isolated severe storms are possible for the northern portions of the area starting in the late afternoon/evening hours. For areas in the southeastern portion of the state... we should see mostly dry conditions but can not rule out a pop up shower or storm. In terms of temperature.... it’ll be a hot day. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s and triple digits but could feel as hot as 108 degrees with the humidity. It will be a bit breezy... southerly winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Low temperatures will only dip down to the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Monday (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Fireworks Forecast (KOLN)

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day... temperatures will be in the upper 90s but may feel even hotter. The Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM CDT. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for majority of the day on Tuesday, However.... the chance for precipitation and isolated to scattered severe storms are possible for much of the area, mainly in the evening and into the overnight hours. The main storm threats include large hail and damaging winds. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Tuesday (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For the next 7 days...

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

