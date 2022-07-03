Advertisement

Lincoln Police release name of stabbing suspect from Friday night

The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the...
The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley near a convenience store at N 27th and Dudley.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for stabbing Austin Gress, 26-year-old of Lincoln, on Friday evening.

The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley near a convenience store at N 27th and Dudley.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Alexander for First-Degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony for Alexander. He is considered dangerous and may be armed with a weapon. Do not approach him rather call 911 if observed.

Steven Alexander is 34-year-old male. He has short black hair, facial hair, and brown eyes. He is 6′0 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including a sun and stars on his left upper arm and a skull with a head dress on his right upper arm. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, black or dark colored athletic style shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 and ask to speak to an Investigator in Criminal Investigations. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. A reward for information leading to his arrest may be available.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
LPD identifies Friday-night stabbing victim
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
Missing Nebraska dog found & reunited with family two years later
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house

Latest News

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street
The "Most Traveled Man in America" visits Omaha
‘Most traveled man in America’ kicks off book tour in Omaha