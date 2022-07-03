McGowens signs with LA Clippers for Summer League

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Husker Trey McGowens will begin his professional career next week, as he was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League in Last Vegas.

The Clippers will play five games in Las Vegas beginning on July 9th against the Memphis Grizzlies (8:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV). The Clippers’ other scheduled games are July 12 (LA Lakers, 11 p.m., NBA TV), July 13 (Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV) and July 15 (Utah Jazz, 4 p.m., ESPN2). The two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 16 or July 17. Games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

The Clippers have a pair of ties to Nebraska basketball, as Tyronn Lue just completed his second year as head coach of the Clippers, while Cookie Belcher is an assistant coach in the organization.

McGowens, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., started two seasons at Nebraska and averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while he was often assigned to the opponent’s top perimeter scoring threat.

Last season, McGowens averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game despite missing 15 games with a broken bone in his foot suffered in the third game of the season. He was playing some of his best basketball down the stretch, averaging 7.8 points on 55 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game over the Huskers’ final six contests. McGowens had a season-high 13 points along with four steals and four assists at Penn State.

In 2020-21, McGowens made an immediate impact after transferring from Pittsburgh. He started all 27 games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He finished fifth in the Big Ten in steals per game and ranked second on the squad in both scoring and assists. McGowens who shot just 32 percent from 3-point range in his first two seasons, raised that number to 37 percent and totaled 17 double-figure efforts, including a season-high 20 points against Indiana.

McGowens, who was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh before coming to Lincoln, finishes his collegiate career with 1,167 points, 387 rebounds, 262 assists and 192 steals.

