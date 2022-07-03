Advertisement

‘Most traveled man in America’ kicks off book tour in Omaha

The "Most Traveled Man in America" visits Omaha
The "Most Traveled Man in America" visits Omaha
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One man, 50 states, and 20 times each. Daniel Seddiqui calls himself the “most traveled man in America,” and on the July 4 weekend he kicks off his book tour for Piecing Together America.

It’s an exploration of craftsmanship and creativity.

In the face of a recession and job rejections, Seddiqui started his traveling journey in 2008 to do 50 different jobs in all 50 states. In Nebraska, he worked as a farmer in Waverly.

Fourteen years later, a new story and a new book.

He reached out to the Omaha Farmers’ Market and connected with local farmers to work in their fields.

“When I make that connection with the people, I can return back and have a sense of familiarity, which is sometimes what I need when I’m always out on the road,” said Seddiqui.

And he’s seen Omaha transform, comparing it to other cities along the way.

“Going to 70 plus other cities, major cities, and comparing it to what I’m seeing in Omaha, it’s constantly growing. And you can hear the construction, as we’re doing this interview, on a holiday weekend. And it’s just like yeah, this is a place that’s going to grow. It’s going to be a place that’s going to be a hub of something special besides agriculture.”

Seddiqui says that he’s confident that this growth means potential.

“I told my wife if we’re ever going to invest in a place, Omaha is it. I told everybody, Omaha is it.”

Omaha was Seddiqui’s first stop from Oregon for his book tour. Sunday, he will be at the Aksarben Farmers’ Market signing copies of his new book.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
LPD identifies Friday-night stabbing victim
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Missing Nebraska dog found & reunited with family two years later
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family

Latest News

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street.
Grand Island house receives $5,000 in damage due to discarded fireworks
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family
Spook the dog passes away after he returns to family
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street
2 motorcyclists injured in motorcycle vs. car crash