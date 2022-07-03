Advertisement

Traffic closed on O Street after multi-car accident, one man in life-threatening condition

LPD is investigating a multi-car accident at 37th & O Street Saturday Night
LPD is investigating a multi-car accident at 37th & O Street Saturday Night(Laurel Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man is in life-threatening condition at a local hospital after a 3-car accident on O Street Saturday night. Lincoln Police are investigating what caused the crash. The call for the crash came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A tweet from Lincoln Police says O Street will be closed in both directions from 35th to 40th for several hours.

LPD said there were two vehicles driving eastbound and one was driving westbound. 4 people were involved in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Police identify Lincoln man killed when tree fell on house
Lincoln Police investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop...
LPD identifies Friday-night stabbing victim
Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching...
Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th, Old Cheney, and Warlick area.
City unveils new preliminary design for 14th and Old Cheney, Warlick area
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

2 motorcyclists injured in motorcycle vs. car crash
An accident at 27th & Vine impacted traffic Saturday night.
2 on motorcycle suffer non-life threatening injuries in accident at 27th & Vine
Celebrating the Fourth of July safely
CHI gives Fourth of July safety tips
CHI Health gives advice on how to stay safe this holiday weekend
Celebrating the Fourth of July safely