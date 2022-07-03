Traffic closed on O Street after multi-car accident, one man in life-threatening condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man is in life-threatening condition at a local hospital after a 3-car accident on O Street Saturday night. Lincoln Police are investigating what caused the crash. The call for the crash came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A tweet from Lincoln Police says O Street will be closed in both directions from 35th to 40th for several hours.

LPD is investigating a multiple car accident in the area of 37th & O St. O St will be closed in both directions from 35th to 40th for several hours. Please consider an alternate route for your safety and the safety of our first responders. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 3, 2022

LPD said there were two vehicles driving eastbound and one was driving westbound. 4 people were involved in the collision. The incident is still under investigation.

