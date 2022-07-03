Advertisement

Uncle Sam Jam kicks off Fourth of July

Lincoln kicks off the Fourth of July with the Uncle Sam Jam.
By 10/11 NOW and Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The City of Lincoln kicked off the Fourth of July with the Uncle Sam Jam Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on Sunday.

Food vendors opened at 4 p.m., and live music started at 6:15 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Soul Dawg, a horn-driven, funk rock band will perform from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The group’s dynamic sound is fueled by a seven-piece lineup of area music veterans. They play high-energy dance hits from bands such as Earth, Wind and Fire; Parliament; James Brown; and Stevie Wonder.

For those late to the party, ample free parking is available at Oak Lake Park and the surrounding area. More parking can be found at the festival space north of Pinnacle Bank Arena and in the Haymarket Park lots. The public is encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West “O” Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.

Additional parking is available at the Haymarket Garage, 9th and “Q” streets, and the Marketplace Garage, 10th and Q Streets. StarTran will provide free public shuttle bus service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. between the main entrance at Oak Lake Park and these locations:

  • Haymarket Garage
  • Gold’s bus stop, 11th and “O” streets
  • County-City Building complex – northeast corner of Ninth and “H” streets and southeast corner of Ninth and “K” streets. Free parking is available in two lots – one bounded by ninth, 10th, “G” and “H” streets and one bounded by ninth, 10th, “K” and “L” streets.

Volunteer for the Oak Lake Cleanup event at lincoln.ne.gov/OakLakeCleanup and receive a free lunch.

