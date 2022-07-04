Family of 9 displaced, dog dies after house fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of nine is displaced and one dog died after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials determined the cause of the fire as an accident due to youth fire play according to the release.

Crews responded to a house fire near S. 38th Street with reports of smoke coming from 36th & L Street.

No injuries are reported and four adults and five children were able to get out safely. Officials say the Nebraska Humane Society collected the dog.

The release further states crews saw smoke and flames from the front side of the home and they couldn’t see on their way to the second floor because of thick smoke. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

OPPD, M.U.D., and Red Cross have responded to assist and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $53,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.