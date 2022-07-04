Hot, humid and breezy Independence Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures return to the area the next couple of days. The active weather pattern will continue this week with several chances for showers and thunderstorms. It should cool down a little bit mid-to-late week.

Partly to mostly cloudy with some lingering showers and thunderstorms this morning becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. A 10 to 20% chance of rain develops this evening for those going out tonight for holiday activities. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in Northern Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. It is going to be hot, humid and breezy for today (Independence Day). High temperatures should be around 95 to 105. When the humidity factored in, it will feel like 100 to 108 for much of this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for part of Western Nebraska. Much of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas are in a Heat Advisory this afternoon to Tuesday evening. It is going to be breezy today with south-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid and not as breezy. High temperatures will once again be around 95 to 105 with heat index values in the afternoon and early evening around 100 to 108. Winds should be south at 5 to 15 mph. There is chance of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the night. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. These are the two days with the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Some storms could be severe. There are some small chances for rain Friday and this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

