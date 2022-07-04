LFR encourages safety this Fourth of July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Firefighters said it’s already been a busy weekend between calls to small fires, car accidents and injuries. But they’re ready in case Independence Day celebrations brings in even more calls.

Lincoln firefighters said July 4 one of their busiest days of the year and that it’s all about preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

10/11 NOW spent just half an hour at Lincoln Fire Station 8. In that time, the ambulance went out twice.

Firefighter Rachel Faulkner said that’s just an ordinary day for them, and when you add in the chance for firework injuries and heat strokes, they have to be even more prepared.

During the heat of the day, they’re urging people to drink water and, when the sun goes down, to exercise caution when it comes to lighting fireworks.

“Have a hose line ready,” said Faulkner. “Have your garden hose and make sure it’s on. Have a bucket of water so when you’re done you can submerge the fireworks for 15 to 20 minutes before disposing of them in a separate bag. Just be aware as well, if you’re lighting them off in the street watch for cars and us and make sure everyone is safe.”

Firefighters themselves are also taking precautions. Faulkner said they got plenty of rest and are staying hydrated because they’re going to be in an uphill battle against heat and humidity all day long.

Faulkner said she didn’t want anyone to think that LFR doesn’t want people to have fun. They encourage you to celebrate, but to do it safely.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.