Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk.

The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordinance.

NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out to take care of it.

It was found in a small canister labeled “frag,” which is short for “fragmentation grenade.”

Friendly reminder from the NSP Bomb Squad….enjoy the holiday fireworks, but please call if you see any military ordnance. This live grenade was recovered in Norfolk yesterday. #safeholiday pic.twitter.com/C4e1Wr8Oau — NSP Training Academy (@NSP_TA) July 4, 2022

