Tuesday Forecast: Sultry, Sticky and Stormy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot and muggy conditions persist. The Heat Advisory will remain in effect for much of the area until Tuesday night at 8 PM CDT. The best chance for precipitation and possible severe storms will be in the evening and overnight hours.

Heat Advisory (KOLN)

Tuesday will be another day of sultry conditions across the area with the chance for precipitation and storms in the evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits, however when you factor in the humidity... most of us will be feeling the triple digit heat. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry through the afternoon hours... then showers and storms will start to develop in the western and norther portion of the state in the late afternoon. These storms will continue to push through state and start to impact the southeastern portions through the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe... as scattered to numerous severe storms are possible throughout the area Tuesday night. The main storm threats include damaging winds and large hail. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Scattered to Widespread severe storms possible. (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center Categories (KOLN)

The chance for precipitation will continue for Wednesday with the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The best chance for rain and storms will be in the evening and into the overnight hours. Some storms may be strong to severe... as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible for majority of the area. The main storm threats include damaging winds and large hail. Wednesday will be still be a hot one with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s but will be considerably “cooler” than Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.