Two Nebraska families come together in getting service dogs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Nebraska families are on a similar journey to get service dogs. When one family’s fundraiser was coming up short, another stepped in to help.

Luke Craig and Gracie Wolfe both need service dogs. Craig suffers from a traumatic brain injury, and Gracie has a rare form of epilepsy.

Over the holiday, the Wolfe family donated funds to Craig to help him get his own dog.

Craig suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident 25 years ago. He has been in the process of getting a service dog for two years.

Craig’s mom, Rhonda Alcorn, set up a GoFundMe eight months ago. Alcorn said a service dog would help give Craig independence, helping him in his day to day routine.

When donations started to come to a stop, they didn’t know how they’d come up with the remaining $3,000 to finalize the process of getting Craig’s dog. Then, a mutual friend connected the two Nebraska families.

“I was really stressed about the extra $3,000 and was prepared to take out a loan which I did not want to do but I would do it because I want Luke to have his dog,” Alcorn said. “The dog’s gonna make a huge difference in his life.”

Craig is set to receive his service dog in August. Gracie’s family still have some fundraising to do, but say she’ll get her dog in two to three years.

Craig and Alcorn are also keeping their GoFundMe active to donate to other families in a similar situation.

