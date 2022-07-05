Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine available for children under 5 starting July 6

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 starting Wednesday, July 6.

Clinics for this age group will be at LLCHD Monday through Friday with additional clinic locations on some Saturdays. These will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. All clinics are by appointment only.

The clinic schedule for children under age 5 is as follows:

  • Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, LLCHD, 3131 “O” St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD
  • Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lincoln Pediatric Group, 4501 S. 70th St.
  • Wednesday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD
  • Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Complete Children’s Health, 8201 Northwoods Dr.
  • Wednesday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD
  • Wednesday, July 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD

Parents and guardians who have already registered their children are being contacted to schedule an appointment. They can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

“Young children can now receive COVID-19 vaccine and benefit from the protection it provides. We continue work with partners to make vaccination convenient and accessible and help parents get the information they need to make the best choices for their children,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

LLCHD is also working with local pediatricians and family practice providers to provide vaccine to this age group. This gives parents an opportunity to have a candid conversation with their child’s health care provider about COVID-19 vaccine and any questions they may have. For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites.

Several pharmacies also offer vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Even though COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, during the Omicron wave, more children were getting sick and being hospitalized, according to the CDC. Some can experience ongoing health problems after getting COVID-19. Data also showed that children under age 5 are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Hospitalizations among children in this age group during Omicron had similar or increased severity compared to older children and adolescents. More than half of children under age 5 who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the pandemic had no underlying health conditions.

If children are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine or haven’t yet received a booster dose, the Health Department strongly encourages parents to vaccinate them as soon as possible.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

