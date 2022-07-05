Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits.

LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.

“[He] went into a bean field and became airborne after striking a berm,” LSO says in a press release. “Upon arrival, it was discovered the male driver was deceased.”

LSO said the person killed in the crash is 33-year-old Christopher Gardner.

The sheriff’s office said Gardner was the only person inside the vehicle, and he was not wearing a seat belt.

“Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time,” the release stated.

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening. (Sam Bernt (KOLN))

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.