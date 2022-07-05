Final day to register for Cornhusker State Games

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Time is running out to get registered for the 2022 Cornhusker State Games.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for participants who still need to get signed up for one of the more than 70 events taking place later this month.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR CSG

“I would say the best quick way to describe the Cornhusker State Games is it would be an Olympics for all Nebraskans,” said Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik.

He said they usually have around 10,000 people sign up to compete.

The games are entering its 38th year and have grown with more events being added. There’s something for everybody to enjoy.

They are non-compete activities that people can do, but there are also things like pocket billards and electronic darts for people who may not feel they are athletic enough.

Mlnarik said for people who play the mainstream events, they can go to a tournament every weekend if they want but that’s not the same for all sports.

“There are events you know, like BMX racing, and disc golf and fencing that you just don’t see around and the Cornhusker State Games gives those athletes and those sports a stage that’s part of something bigger.

He said opening ceremonies will take place on Friday, July 15 in Lincoln.

“That is a very special way to participate that you don’t get in any other tournament,” he said. “They’re waiving at the screen and at their family members up in the stands and the people are cheering them,” he said. “Just getting them inspired to do something fun and special.”

Sports are spread out around the state but a majority of them will happen in the capitol city. Kearney hosts fast pitch softball and youth indoor volleyball while Grand Island hosts super retriever series.

Mlnarik said for those who participate, you will feel the state unity at the games.

“No matter what your background is, no matter where you are from in Nebraska, you will be part of something that brings people together,” he said.

Most competitions take place July 15-24.

