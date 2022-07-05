Advertisement

GIPD: Wild turkey reportedly beaten, taken from Conestoga Mall parking lot

(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a person reported seeing several people attack a wild turkey in the parking lot of the Conestoga Mall.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a man told police he witnessed four people, three males and one female, chasing a turkey in the mall’s parking lot. The person told police he saw the group corner the turkey, before they started beating it.

GIPD said the witness saw the group grab the turkey by the neck, before throwing it into a silver 4-door sedan.

He didn’t know if the turkey was still alive when it was put into the vehicle.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the turkey had developed a local celebrity status as it has been seen around the area, even making it to the grand opening of IHOP.

Police recovered feathers from the scene to help corroborate what the witness reported. GIPD also plans to look at surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

