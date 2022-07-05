Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

John Strickland left the facility on Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic...
John Strickland left the facility on Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing in the area of 42nd and Cuming in Omaha.(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. John Strickland left the facility on Monday without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing in the area of 42nd and Cuming in Omaha.

Strickland started his sentence Oct. 5, 2021. He was sentenced to three years on charges out of Hall County that include criminal mischief, theft (third offense), and terroristic threats. He has a tentative release date of Jan. 26, 2023.

Strickland is a 50-year old man, 5′11″, 195 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
One injured by giraffe at outdoor giraffe feeding deck
Guest injured by giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
The suspect, identified as Steven A. Alexander, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the...
Lincoln Police still searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m.
Two injured after crash in north Lincoln

Latest News

families on journey to get service dogs
families in need of service dogs
Coltt Kremlacek, Army active duty SPC, returned to the USA on Friday; Something his...
Army specialist surprises grandparents at Tractor Pull
LFR encourages safety this Fourth of July
Firefighters give tips on staying safe
Firefighters give tips on staying safe