LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in southeast Lincoln.

The first fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. Monday night at a home in the Fox Hollow neighborhood, southeast of 70th & Holmes Park.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller says the fire started outside the garage, with the damage primarily being in that area. Mueller added that there’s upwards of $100,000 in damage to the home, which was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

The scene of a garage fire near Holmes Park Road and Skyhawk Circle late Monday night.
The scene of a garage fire near Holmes Park Road and Skyhawk Circle late Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Less than an hour later, firefighters were called to a home near 81st & Abigail around midnight on a report of another house on fire.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says the fire at this home also started outside the garage area, and spread inside. A neighboring home also sustain significant siding damage.

The scene of a second house fire in southeast Lincoln near 81st & Abigail around midnight...
The scene of a second house fire in southeast Lincoln near 81st & Abigail around midnight Tuesday.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Gegg says there’s roughly $170,000 in damage to the house that caught fire. Gegg added that four occupants of that home have been displaced and will be relocated. He stated that the cause of this blaze was improperly discarded fireworks, as well.

The scene of a house fire near 81st & Abigail around midnight, Tuesday.
The scene of a house fire near 81st & Abigail around midnight, Tuesday.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

No injuries were reported in either incident.

