LPD: Shots fired at vehicle with two children inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old woman and her two children were shot at in a drive-by shooting on Monday. Lincoln Police were called to the 600 block of West A Street on the report of a weapons offense around 3:30 p.m.

The victim reported driving in the area of 12th and A Streets with her two children, a 6-month-old and a 1-year-old, when they noticed a white sedan following them.

The victim reported hearing gunshots before the white sedan turned and sped off. Upon returning home, the victim noticed six bullet holes in the rear of their vehicle.

Officers conducted a check of the area and located six spent casings near the intersection of 12th and B Streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

