LSO: One dead after Fourth of July evening crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on the northern edge of Lincoln city limits.

LSO says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 27th and Arbor Road. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that a northbound SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at the intersection.

“[He] went into a bean field and became airborne after striking a berm,” LSO says in a press release. “Upon arrival, it was discovered the male driver was deceased.”

The sheriff’s office adds that the driver of the SUV was the only occupant inside the vehicle, and that he was not wearing a seat belt.

“Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time,” the release stated.

LSO is not yet releasing the name of the victim, pending notification to the next of kin.

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening. (Sam Bernt (KOLN))

LSO, Lincoln Police, Waverly and Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue all responded to the crash scene.

