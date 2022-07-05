Advertisement

Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Lincoln

Steven Alexander
Steven Alexander(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man following a deadly stabbing near north 27th and Dudley Streets on Friday.

Police said the stabbing happened in an alley near A’s Stop & Shop convenience store on north 27th and Dudley Streets. A person called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. after hearing two men fighting and discovered a man wounded.

Officers tried to save 26-year-old Austin Gress but he died at the scene.

26-year-old Austin Gress in a photo sent in by his aunt
26-year-old Austin Gress in a photo sent in by his aunt(Roxie Osbourne)

Police later identified the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Alexander. Police said Alexander fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight over a bicycle in the alley.

On July 3, LPD asked the public for assistance finding Alexander. LPD said that multiple tips from public helped lead to arrest.

On Tuesday, officers with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Investigation Team followed up on tips and located Alexander at an apartment near 31st Street and Folkways Boulevard. Alexander was taken into custody without incident.

“Multiple tips, some more valuable than others, came in,” said LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille. “It helped us focus our effort in looking for different locations for him. Searching different locations. Based on those tips, it was a cascading effect. I think the public has a role to play in the safety in the community, just as we do. And when the public is willing to come forward and provide information, this helps us quickly clear cases and I think this leads to a safer and more secure community. So I do appreciate everyone’s help.”

Alexander is in custody for First-Degree Assault, Manslaughter and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

LPD is currently unsure as to the nature of the two’s relationship.

