Advertisement

Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”

Maroon 5 was scheduled to perform at PBA in August 2021 but that concert was also cancelled.

Maroon 5 posted on its Facebook page July 1, 2022 and announced the cancellation of their North...
Maroon 5 posted on its Facebook page July 1, 2022 and announced the cancellation of their North American tour.(Maroon 5)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
An overnight tornado ripped part of the roof off this building just southeast of Grand Island.
Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene

Latest News

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at 37th and O Streets that...
Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver
The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in...
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on...
LSO: One dead after Fourth of July evening crash