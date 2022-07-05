Advertisement

Nebraska’s unemployment website is back online

The NEworks website is back online following an outage impacting the site’s vendor, Geographic...
The NEworks website is back online following an outage impacting the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc.(NEworks)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s unemployment website, NEworks, is back online following an outage impacting the site’s vendor, Geographic Solutions, Inc.  Among multiple states impacted, Nebraska’s site was the first to come back online.  GSI has also restored other state websites, with more to come.

“Although we understand this has caused disruption for unemployment claimants and other users, taking the site offline was an important measure to protect the data of working Nebraskans,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

NDOL will ensure that unemployment claimants are able to receive the benefits for which they are eligible. The agency is prioritizing payments for weeks already claimed.  Back payments will be issued to all eligible claimants.  Filers should check their account for status updates.

The NEworks system prompts workers with active claims to file for two weeks of benefits if a certification has not already been filed for the week ending June 25.

If an individual has recently become unemployed and was unable to file an initial application for unemployment benefits or reopen their claim because of the system outage, they should request back dating of the application by emailing NDOL.Unemploymenthelp@nebraska.gov. Instructions can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/uibenefits.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
An overnight tornado ripped part of the roof off this building just southeast of Grand Island.
Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid again with rain possible
GIPD: Wild turkey reportedly beaten, taken from Conestoga Mall parking lot
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at 37th and O Streets that...
Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver