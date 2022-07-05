Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid again with rain possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat is on again today with high temperatures similar to yesterday. Cooler temperatures are on the horizon through. The active weather pattern continues with several chances for rain this week and early next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. This afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible late this afternoon and evening in Nebraska and Northern Kansas as a cold front moves into the area and an upper level disturbance moves through the region. Some storms could be severe. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for most of the area. There could be numerous severe storms (Enhanced risk) in part of North Central and Northeast Nebraska. Damaging wind is the primary threat. There could be some large hail too. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures look to be in mid 90s to around 100 for most of the area. It will not be as breezy with wind speeds 5 to 15 mph. It is going to be humid. The combination of hot and humid conditions will lead to heat index values around 100 to 110 for most of Nebraska and Northern Kansas this afternoon and early evening so a Heat Advisory is in effect.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind is the main threat. There could be some large hail. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance will be in the morning and then again in the evening as the cold front moves south and another upper level disturbance move through the region. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. High temperatures look to be in the low 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

The cooling trend continues Thursday with below average temperatures expected for most of the area. There is another good chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The rain chance decreases for Friday and Saturday before increasing again late Sunday into Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

