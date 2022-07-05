Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on 37th and O Streets that occurred Saturday night.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of the man killed in a hit and run crash at 37th and O Streets Saturday night.

Police said 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O Street when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m. Eskra’s vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300.

Eskra was taken to a local hospital where he died. The driver and passenger of the Chrysler both sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators have obtained video of this suspect and are working to locate him as the investigation continues.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have, including video or photographic evidence, and to call their non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One boy is dead after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a York hotel.
Boy killed in York hotel roof collapse
An overnight tornado ripped part of the roof off this building just southeast of Grand Island.
Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on O Street that occurred Saturday...
One dead after multi-car crash on O Street; Police looking for driver who left scene
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m.
Two injured after crash in north Lincoln
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
Lincoln Fire & Rescue closed out the Fourth of July and began July 5th with two house fires in...
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash from Monday evening, on...
LSO: One dead after Fourth of July evening crash
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and humid again with rain possible