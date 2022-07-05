Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of the man killed in a hit and run crash at 37th and O Streets Saturday night.

Police said 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O Street when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m. Eskra’s vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300.

Eskra was taken to a local hospital where he died. The driver and passenger of the Chrysler both sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators have obtained video of this suspect and are working to locate him as the investigation continues.

The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have, including video or photographic evidence, and to call their non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

