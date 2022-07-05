Wednesday Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be cooler on Wednesday than it was on Tuesday, but expect temperatures to be near 90 with uncomfortable humidity as well.

However, there is a threat for severe weather Tuesday evening along and north of I-80 with the greatest risk in northern and northeastern Nebraska. Severe thunderstorms may continue to drop down from South Dakota into Northern Nebraska this evening while further development is possible farther south along a stalling cold front later tonight. The primary concerns right now are the potential for winds nearing 70 mph and hail up to quarter size. The tornado threat is very low with the greatest risk in extreme northeast Nebraska. Stay tuned to 10-11 for the latest on severe weather coverage!

Storm Prediction Center: Tuesday Outlook (KOLN)

The severe threat decreases on Wednesday, but there is a marginal risk across the state as storms may form along the aforementioned front. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail and that risk will continue into Thursday as well as the front slowly moves south.

Storm Prediction Center: Wednesday Outlook (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

Temperatures will drop on Wednesday with mid to upper 80s north of I-80 and 90s confined south of the interstate. Even with slightly cooler temperatures, it will be another muggy day out there. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecasted Thursday and it should be mainly dry with thunderstorm chances increasing late into the evening. The higher humidity will continue into Thursday as well, but temperatures will drop once again as mid to upper 80s are forecasted across the state.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.