Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at 37th and O Streets that...
Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Steven Alexander
Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Lincoln

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on Highland Park shooting
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital
According to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest...
Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Fed: Sharply higher rates may be needed to quell inflation