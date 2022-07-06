Police search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are responding to a reported bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch just north of 27th and Superior in Lincoln. It was reported during the noon hour Wednesday.

Sgt. Munn with the Lincoln Police Department said the suspect is a white male, in his 30s or 40s, who was wearing a beanie hat, a white undershirt and a flannel shirt. He had tattoos on his hands and neck. He’s about 6 feet tall with blue eyes.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery. Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police continue to search the area for signs of the suspect.

