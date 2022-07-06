Advertisement

‘I set my mind to it’: Diving 358 feet in less than 3 minutes, swimmer breaks national record

A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.

During the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) depth championships in the Philippines last week, Kurt Chambers completed a self-powered dive to 358 feet on a single breath of air.

The record dive took two minutes and 54 seconds.

The Kailua-Kona native is now the deepest competitive free diver in all of North America.

“At some point I went ahead and set my mind on it, even if it was kind of an ambitious goal to reach those numbers based on where I was at,” Chambers said. “I set my mind to it and ended up being successful.”

Chambers teaches freediving courses in Hawaii.

He holds 10 national records.

