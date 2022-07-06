LPD: Motorcyclist has serious injuries after east Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash from early Tuesday afternoon.
LPD says, just after 12 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle at Russwood Parkway and O Street, just west of 84th Street.
Police say the 24-year-old rider was westbound on O Street. An eastbound vehicle was turning to go north onto Russwood from O Street, when the collision occurred.
LPD says the motorcyclist was rushed to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say, as of Wednesday morning, the 24-year-old’s condition has improved. They add that while his injuries are still very serious, they are now considered non-life-threatening.
Police say a crash reconstruction team investigated the incident at the scene, and will conduct a follow-up investigation. There are currently no citations that have been issued yet.
