Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing.

According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

The report said when officers arrived, they learned the 17-year-old boy, from Schuyler, had been fishing where the canal dumps into the river when he was swept away in the current.

Officers said a search of the river began with the assistance of local volunteers operating air boats and a LifeNet medical helicopter. After searching the area for over two hours, they were unable to find the victim, and suspended the search.

According to authorities, the victim was recovered in the river on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. The search was aided by local air boat operators, a local plane owner, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Columbus Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office thanks our local citizens who aided in the search effort by offering their time airboats and plane.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

