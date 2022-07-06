Petitioners and organizers scramble for signatures before Thursday deadline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The November General Election could have multiple ballot measures on it, as petitioners and organizers are utilizing these final days to fill out their quotas.

Those looking to be on the state-wide ballot have been tasked with getting tens of thousands of signatures, and it’s not clear if they’ll all make it.

For the 16 issues seeking to get on that November ballot, by way of petition signatures, they’ve got a due date coming up. Groups have to turn in signatures by Thursday. Some said they’ve crossed the finish line. For others, it’s a 48-hour final push.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is aiming for the ballot a second time, with two petitions making the rounds. Before the holiday weekend, they had about 70,000 on each. They will need 87,000, or 7% of registered Nebraska voters’ signatures to qualify, and organizers said the goal is to always go higher, but that time is running out.

“Children suffering, have gotten older and sicker and parents have had to stand by and you know sit there helpless, said Crista Eggers, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. “And now we are doing something that we have the ability to do in our nation in our state which is petition our government on an issue that is so important.”

On Friday, Raise the Wage Nebraska had collected more than 130,000 signatures surpassing their goal on a petition that would gradually raise the minimum wage in Nebraska to $15 an hour by 2026.

“Wages have not kept up pace with the cost of living, so it’s important for the people to decide to put this before everyone to vote on it and increase the wage,” said Kate Wolfe, Raise the Wage Nebraska.

Also looking for a constitutional amendment is Citizens for Voter ID, which would change Nebraska law to require ID to vote.

Governor Pete Ricketts, along with state senators have been on the campaign trail to try to get signatures. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, like the Raise the Wage Petition, it needs 10% of registered Nebraska voters or about 124,000 signatures.

Last week Gov. Ricketts told the Nebraska Examiner there was still work to be done.

Those petitions are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

