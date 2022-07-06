Advertisement

Lincoln Police release photos of bank robbery suspect

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still searching for a suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank branch just north of 27th and Superior in Lincoln on Wednesday.

LPD responded to the call during the noon hour Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6′0″-6′3″ tall, 35-40 years of age wearing a black stocking cap with grey/white stripes around it, a black COVID mask, black/white long sleeve checkered pattern shirt with a white t-shirt under it, dark shoes with a tattoo on his left hand and chest area

No weapon was displayed during the robbery. Police said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police continue to search the area for signs of the suspect and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

