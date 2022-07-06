Advertisement

Scattered thunderstorms and not as hot Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms and not as hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and this means temperatures will not be as hot however, it will still be muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through out the day Wednesday and continue tonight into Thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather across Nebraska on Wednesday. Widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but we could see a few isolated severe thunderstorms.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Variable clouds this afternoon with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot this afternoon in the Lincoln area, but still rather humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as hot on Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 70s with an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected Wednesday night.
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday and not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s and an east wind becoming northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Warm temperatures on Thursday and still humid.
Warmer temperatures expected for the weekend and at this time the chance of rain appears to be low.

Warmer and perhaps drier conditions as we head toward the weekend.
