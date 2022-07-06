Thursday Forecast: Still sticky...still stormy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be below average in the Capital City on Thursday, but it will once again be very humid with thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

It could be a wet start to your Thursday as showers and thunderstorms may be ongoing throughout much of the area. As the morning rain moves off to the east, it will be mostly cloudy with additional isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. It will be “cooler” across the state with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but muggy conditions will continue as well with high humidity expected statewide.

3 Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms over parts of Nebraska on Thursday. The primary concerns would be damaging winds and large hail, while the tornado threat is very low. On Friday most of the area will escape the severe weather threat with only isolated severe thunderstorms expected in extreme northern Nebraska.

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

Storm Prediction Center: Friday Outlook (KOLN)

Temperatures should slowly heat up on Friday with mid to upper 80s in central and eastern locations and low 90s in the west. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend with little to no rain chances until late Sunday.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

