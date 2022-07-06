Advertisement

TSA on track to find record-setting number of guns

The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting...
The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting number of guns at airport checkpoints this year.(CNN, WSVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airport security screeners are finding an average of 17 guns a day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say if that pace continues, they will find more firearms this year than any other year.

The TSA reports it caught more than 3,000 guns in the first half of 2022.

The previous full-year record of 5,972 was set last year, and the TSA says more than 80% of the guns found were loaded.

According to the TSA, people can bring firearms in checked bags, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Guns also have to be in a different case than ammo.

If a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint, it can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly crash at 27th & Arbor, Monday evening.
Driver killed in Fourth of July crash north of Lincoln identified
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at 37th and O Streets that...
Victim identified in deadly hit and run; Lincoln Police still searching for driver
LFR: Two house fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks
Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln
Steven Alexander
Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Lincoln

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere
A Hawaii free diver broke a record during a competition in the Philippines.
‘I set my mind to it’: Diving 358 feet in less than 3 minutes, swimmer breaks national record
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Troopers make 24 DUI arrests during Fourth of July weekend
President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions