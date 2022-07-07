Caffey’s status unclear ahead of 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says it’d take a 30-for-30 documentary to chronicle Kayla Caffey’s eligibility saga. The All-American middle blocker’s status for the upcoming season is unclear, despite practice beginning next month.

“There are some things with being a midyear graduate that kicks some rules in,” Cook said. “She got her Masters (Degree). That threw some things off. Its complicated.”

Caffey led the Huskers to the NCAA Championship match last season, while hitting a team-best .363. The Chicago native averaged 2.41 kills per set during the Huskers’ 26-win campaign.

“The NCAA has never dealt with a Kayla situation, ever,” Cook said. “They’ve changed a few things. At some point we’ll have it all worked out.”

The NCAA initially cleared Caffey, who is seeking a seventh season of college volleyball, in May. Caffey received extra years of eligibility due to a medical redshirt, transferring, and COVID-19. She received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education in December.

“I want her to play if this is what she wants and its right for everybody,” Cook said.

