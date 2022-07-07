Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — What’s a tradition of 4th of July fun, fireworks all along a strip of 169th Street in Whispering Ridge, West Omaha, turned into a night of chaos.

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks from that holiday celebration.

One resident watched as the truck flew by.

“It was scary, a lot of us were screaming and we were just concerned about the group that was over here. We thought they got run over,” said Cindy Dmyterko.

“Everybody was sweeping, and I heard a man’s voice scream, ‘slow down,’ so I looked up and that’s when I saw a maroon truck barreling southbound on 169th, a white male stick his head out the window, scream something. And then he accelerated towards the group of people that were sweeping, my neighbors. And it was pretty scary because we thought some of them got hit,” she said.

There that night was Keith Lampert, the owner of the security camera that caught this on tape.

“You could tell that he was aiming towards the group where we were concentrated in the middle of the street. He drove right over the pile of debris that we were sweeping into, and he almost came within a millisecond of my 18-year-old son,” said Lampert.

Lampert’s son, Paul was also cleaning up, turned away from the oncoming car.

“I look up and there’s a car charging at me 60 miles an hour or so. Turned around and jumped out of the way as fast as I could,” said the son.

This neighborhood celebrates every 4th of July with a block party and firework show. And they say drivers would either slowly pass by, giving notice they’re coming, or turn around entirely.

Now they are thinking of getting a block party permit next year to avoid another dangerous, possibly deadly encounter.

The families involved need help to identify the driver.

They urge anyone with information to call the Omaha Police Department tip line or the Douglas Country Sheriff’s Office.

