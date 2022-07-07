Friday Forecast: A little AM rain...a lot of PM sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a much warmer and drier day on Friday, however it will still be quite humid.

Given the moist airmass and stalled out front to our south, there is the possibility of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms once again Thursday evening. Some of the storms that do develop may become severe, but they will be isolated in nature. The primary concerns would be damaging winds and large hail. There is the potential for heavy rainfall Thursday evening as well with any thunderstorm that forms.

Storm Prediction Center: Thursday Outlook (KOLN)

Morning lows on Friday will be mild with a temperature hovering around 70 in Lincoln and mid 60s expected elsewhere. Some patchy fog will also be possible over parts of the area. There could be some lingering showers and thunderstorms ongoing Friday morning, but it will be mainly dry with a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with low 90s expected in western locations.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Saturday we remove the rain chance and temperatures will begin to climb. Upper 80s are still expected in eastern Nebraska with mid 90s creeping into central locations. Mid to upper 90s and maybe some triple digits are expected out west. Then on Sunday 90s are expected across the state with triple digits in central and western Nebraska. Our muggy meter has high humidities continuing until late Monday so expect high heat index values over the weekend as well. Stay hydrated out there!

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.