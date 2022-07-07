Advertisement

MISSING: Lincoln Police need help finding two boys

The boys were last seen in north Lincoln around 5 p.m.
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police need the public’s help finding two boys who haven’t been seen since around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

They are 12-year-old Schaidou Casarez and 10-year-old Trevon Sherill. The two were last seen near 59th Street and Leighton Avenue, according to a post to social media.

Casarez is about 4-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and jeans.

Sherrill is about 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen in a blue shirt and blue shorts.

If you know where the boys are or have any information, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

