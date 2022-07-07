Municipal airports in Nebraska, Iowa secure FAA grants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The most recent round of infrastructure funds announced Thursday will send nearly $1 billion to 85 airports around the country, but Nebraska and Iowa won’t see much of those funds.

The Biden administration announced Thursday the FAA airport grants will be used to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year’s huge infrastructure bill.

The only such grant awarded in Nebraska is headed for Chadron Municipal Airport, located in the panhandle, which is getting about $1 million to install perimeter fencing. Iowa also has a single grant award: Estherville Municipal Airport, located in northwest Iowa near the Minnesota border, will receive $315,000 to “acquire snow removal equipment.”

The FAA said 532 airports submitted applications for 658 projects that, if all had been granted, would have totaled more than $14 billion.

Regionally, several grants were awarded to several municipal and regional airports in Minnesota and the Dakotas. Denver International Airport will also get $60 million to improve its terminal and to replace the bag-handling system; while Chicago O’Hare International Airport is getting more than $3.4 million for taxiway and runway construction.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects will help meet future demand for travel and make flying safer and more efficient.

Last summer’s airport grants sent more than $20 million to Omaha to use on Eppley Airfield, and $59,000 each to Council Bluffs and Millard municipal airports; as well as $2.6 million to Lincoln, $1.4 million to Grand Island, $1 million to North Platte, and $1.1 million to Scottsbluff. Sioux City, Iowa, also received $1.3 million for its municipal airport.

